Spanesi Academy Training Courses in August and September

Spanesi Academy will hold four training sessions in August and September in Naperville, Illinois.

Touch Computerized Measuring System Training Course will be held on August 12-13, 14-15, and September 16-17. The 100 Series Bench and Universal Jig Training Course will be on September 19.

The Touch course teaches the core fundamentals required to operate the Touch measuring system. Attendees will learn how to measure the vehicle, identify damage, and produce a damage report. Learn to measure live while damage is corrected.

The Jig course teaches attendees how to operate the 100 series bench, read universal jig setup sheets, and build the jigs and anchor the vehicle for structural re-alignment or part replacement. Learn to use the Touch measuring system with the 100 series bench and universal jigs.

The training courses are free for current Spanesi customers. The cost for non-members and expired software users is $795.

Attendees can fly into either Chicago O'Hare or Chicago Midway airports. Spanesi Americas, Inc. is about the same distance from each airport. Rental cars are available at either airport. Lyft/ and Uber are also available. There is no shuttle from the Embassy Suites to or from Spanesi Americas or the airport.

Attendees can get a special hotel rate at Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Naperville. Use the discount code 003144047 to receive the special rate.

