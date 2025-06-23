    The Unseen Fallout of Tariffs on the Collision Repair Industry

    June 23, 2025
    PartsTrader's Greg Horn explores how tariffs are affecting the auto parts market, supplier bankruptcies, and shipping and freight volume.
    Related To:
    Adobe Stock 345647066
    6855bfa3c719842fa4ef2fda Adobestock 345647066

    Greg Horn, chief industry relations officer at PartsTrader, explored how tariffs are affecting the automotive industry in unexpected places in a blog post on June 17. 

    PartsTrader used sold parts data from its marketplace to track inflationary changes across fenders, hoods, bumper parts, lamps, and wheels. The data revealed that retail prices for OEM parts are rising, but aftermarket parts have not, yet. However, PartsTrader expects aftermarket part prices to begin rising as existing domestic inventory is depleted and replaced by new, tariff-impacted imports. 

    According to Horn, approximately 44% of OEM parts used in collision repair are produced outside the United States, and many of these non–USMCA-compliant parts are now subject to tariffs. 

    Financial cracks are starting to appear in industry companies. Marelli Holdings, a lighting and internal electronics company and key supplier for Nissan and Stellantis, filed for bankruptcy protection. The company owes a combined $767 million in unsecured debt to the two automakers. 

    Detroit Axle is an aftermarket manufacturer of mechanical components often used in collision repair such as control arms, struts, and rack and pinions. The company plans to file for Chapter 11 protection in the coming weeks. 

    In a lawsuit filed against the Trump administration in May, the company said it now faces a cumulative 72.5% tariff rate on imports, including: 

    • 20% from IEEPA (fentanyl-related tariffs) 
    • 25% from Section 232 
    • 25% on China-origin auto parts under Section 301 
    • 2.5% Most Favored Nation duty 

    Additionally, the Port of Los Angeles reported overall cargo shipments were down 20% in May. Horn said that the reduction in import volume, coupled with declining demand for trucking shipments from Canada and Mexico, has led to widespread layoffs and bankruptcies in the freight industry. According to FreightWaves, 12 trucking companies have filed for bankruptcy protection in the past 60 days. 

    Read all of Horn’s insights on the PartsTrader website here

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...
    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...
    Originally published by Modern Tire Dealer on Sep 4, 2024 | Written by Mike MangesTire dealers who aren't offering advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)
    In this edition of Ask the Expert, Autel’s Stewart Peregrine and Eric Sponhaltz share valuable insights to help shops prepare for ADAS service, ensuring compliance, profitability...