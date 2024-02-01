VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo Introduces A La Carte Registration Option for 2024 Conference

VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo has announced the launch of à la carte registration, providing attendees with a flexible and tailored approach to access the industry’s leading educational experience.

Starting February 1, 2024, automotive professionals can take advantage of this new registration option for the upcoming 2024 VISION conference.

VISION’s à la carte registration empowers attendees who will not be attending the full conference to customize their conference experience by selecting specific sessions and workshops that align with their availability and professional development goals. This flexible option allows participants to curate a personalized agenda, optimizing their time at the conference and ensuring they gain the most relevant topics for their careers.

In addition to the freedom to choose individual sessions, à la carte registrants will enjoy networking opportunities, access to the expansive expo floor, and the chance to engage with industry experts during their workshops.

“Continuous learning is essential for professionals in our industry,” says Sheri Hamilton, Executive Director at Midwest Auto Care Alliance. “Whether you are an entry-level or seasoned technician, service advisor, manager, or shop owner, VISION offers the tools and training to help you drive success in the ever-changing automotive service landscape.”

The conference will be from February 29 to March 3 in Kansas City.