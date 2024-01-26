Denver-Area Veteran Receives Refurbished Car

On Friday, January 19, a Colorado veteran was presented a vehicle to provide him independence and the ability to work and take care of his family – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program along with car donor Travelers Insurance and repair partner Caliber Collision.

The presentation of a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek to John Banks was held at Caliber Collision Loveland. The deserving recipient was nominated by the Veterans Community Project.

When they were moving to Colorado last year, the Bankses’ car was totaled in an accident. Now settled in Loveland, they have been relying on public transportation to commute to work and to manage the school schedules of their two children.

“This is a huge blessing,” Banks said. “It’s like a weight lifted from my shoulders.”

“Since it became a part of NABC’s goal to change and save lives, the NABC Recycled Rides program has presented more than 3,200 vehicles to people in need,” said Deborah Robinson, executive director of NABC. “The entire collision industry has made this possible.” She also noted that nearly 75 percent of recipients have been veterans.