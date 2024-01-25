What to Expect for AASP/NJ's NORTHEAST 2024

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is gearing up for another NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show from March 15-17, 2024 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ, according to a news release.

The NORTHEAST 2024 educational slate will kick off early Friday morning with the first-ever Collision Advice NORTHEAST Workshop series, featuring industry icon Mike Anderson and his team of expert speakers.

It's encouraged for attendees to see Anderson’s “100 Percent Disassembly” presentation. “One of the most common things I see while traveling over 300 days a year and visiting so many shops is that most people believe they’re doing 100 percent disassembly, but they’re actually doing more like 80 or 90 percent disassembly,” Anderson points out.

Also on Collision Advice is Sheryl Driggers’ “Game Changer CSR” program which focuses on how to best communicate with customers based on their personality, allowing customer service representatives to positively transform their relationships with everyone who enters the shop.

Fans of MotorTrend TV’s Bitchin’ Rides can look forward to meeting Dave Kindig at Gold Sponsor AkzoNobel’s booth on Friday and Saturday.

“This is my first time attending NORTHEAST, so I am excited to see what the show has to offer,” Kindig says. “I am also excited to be joining AkzoNobel this year, celebrating our continued partnership together, as I am now the brand ambassador for their flagship premium brand Sikkens.”

Although the show is scheduled for March 15-17, attendees will also want to watch out for March 14 since AASP/NJ is adding a full-day "Know Your Numbers" workshop on Thursday with David Luehr (Elite Body Shop Solutions) for their educational offerings.

According to another new release, last year’s inaugural Bodywork Bowl was such a success that AASP/NJ is bringing it back for NORTHEAST 2024. The debut competition drew more than 60 auto body professionals to the NORTHEAST show floor to test their skills in the areas of estimating, welding and painting. This year, each first place winner will take home $500 in cash plus other prizes.

To pre-register and to stay up to date on all the latest information and announcements, visit their website.