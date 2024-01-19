Achromatic Car Colors Increase in Popularity

Achromatic colors in North America – white, black, silver, and gray – gained two percentage points in market share, according to the 2023 BASF Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings.

Consumers moved in a lighter direction after automakers retired several gray colors. These were often replaced with shades of silver.

North America also had the highest share of red cars compared to other regions in 2023. However, red was not able to beat blue as the most popular chromatic color in North America.

“We’re experiencing the same shift that other regions are seeing,” said Elizabeth M. Hoffmann, BASF color designer for North America. “The old standard color palette no longer applies. Lighter shades are getting more popular, taking market share from gray. More and more choices have effects pigments to give them intensity and excitement.”