Shops Paid to Reconnect Batteries, But Only Few Collect

When collision repairers were asked this past year how often they research the OEM procedures required after reconnecting a battery, 34 percent said they do it “all the time” – up from just 20 percent a year earlier – and another 22 percent said they do it "most of the time," according to the most recent "Who Pays for What" survey from Collision Advice and Crash Netork.

Battery reconnect procedures vary by automaker, Mike Anderson of Collision Advice said, but sometimes include initializing sensors or clearing diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs).

In terms of reimbursement for the labor involved in battery reconnect procedures, the survey found that more than half of shops (57 percent) that bill for it say they are regularly paid by the top eight largest national insurers – even while about 1 in 4 shops have never sought payment for these OEM-specified procedures.

“I was analyzing the procedures called for by one Asian automaker recently and found 11 procedures required after reconnecting the battery,” Anderson said. “Researching procedures needs to happen every single time on every single vehicle. Disconnecting the battery often will set DTCs that you can’t check for without doing a post-repair scan in conjunction with reconnecting the battery.”

