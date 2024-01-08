Dave Luehr and Ryan Taylor Present the 5th Annual Positivity Summit

“Independent shops have many advantages they don’t recognize, chief among them being maneuverability,” said Ryan Taylor. “Think of a speedboat: quick to stop, easy to course correct, and able to go places big ships can’t. The Summit is a chance to learn from others’ experiences and leverage these strengths to accelerate ahead of the competition!”

In this 5th Positivity Summit, Luehr and Taylor are committed to making the event bigger and better than ever! From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., over 50 speakers, including body shop owners and managers, industry experts, and thought leaders from around the world, will discuss hot topics in the collision industry. Each hour of the summit will feature an expert panel interspersed with individual interviews on different topics including ADAS, AI, customer pay, EV, marketing, OEMs, telematics, and more.

Leading body shop operators will share the strategies they use to create stronger teams, increase income, and differentiate themselves in their markets. Experts who serve the industry will share emerging trends and strategies to get ahead and stay ahead of the changes in our industry.

“Positivity isn’t smiling while ignoring reality,” says Luehr. “Genuine positivity faces challenges, learns from them, and finds opportunities others miss. As we move forward in a changing business landscape, there is much to be gained by sharing what we each have learned for the benefit of others and the industry as a whole.”

Attendees can register for this free event at collisionsummit.com. Questions can be directed to [email protected].