OKABA to Host Its First Major Event In February

The Oklahoma Auto Body Association is hosting its first major event on Febuary 2 -3 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This Trade Show and Education Forum bring a host of relevant and exciting industry information to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The event kicks off on Friday evening with a vendor social event where attendees can meet with vendors and check out new equipment and ideas for the future of their shops. To add to this vendor experience, OKABA is making this a comedy late-night feeling with nationally known comedian Billy D. Washington (HBO Comedy Festivals, BET, and Last Comic Standing).

Saturday is packed full. The trade show is open all day to facilitate attendees' participation in the education programs and the vendor show. The world-class education brings keynote speaker Allison Massari, a burn survivor and Top-10 speaker for motivation and personal development. This luncheon topic will be "Triumph Through Change."

The trade show floor is free for members and non-members and is open to the public.

Educational session speakers incude:

Mark Olson, VECO Experts

Tony Adams, AkzoNobel

Amber Ritter, Collision Repair Education Foundation

Aaron Schulenburg, Society of Collision Repair Specialists, who will speak on details of the blend study

Clay Hobrecht, Best Body Shop

"The Oklahoma Association Board has put tremendous effort into this event and is excited to introduce their 'out of the box' efforts to the industry," Ementi Coary, Executive Director of this new Association, said in a press release.

More information on the event and how to register can be found at okaba.org.