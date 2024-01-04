VIVE Collision Acquires Connecticut Collision Shop

VIVE Collision has acquired Rich Gravel’s Automotive in Thomaston, Connecticut. The collision repair shop had been under family ownership for two decades, according to an article by the Republican American.

Nicole Carpenter, the marketing director at VIVE, confirmed via email to the newspaper that the name of the shop will remain unchanged.

“The only difference customers will notice is an increased capability for repairs as we support our team with state-of-the-art equipment upgrades and top-tier training from industry experts and vehicle manufacturers,” she told a reporter.

Gravel’s was family-owned and operated for two decades. VIVE Collision, established in 2021, has expanded to over 34 locations in the Northeast U.S.