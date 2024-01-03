TAG Auto Group Employees Will Get Zero-Cost Mental Health Benefits

TAG Auto Group has announced that the company will be offering zero-cost mental health services to its employees as part of its commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace.

Ben, a charity that supports those who work or have worked in the automotive industry, revealed in its 2023 survey that 91% of employees in the automotive sector have been affected by a health and wellbeing issue in the last year. This includes stress, worry, anxiety, low mood, and/or depression. From the same survey, only 1 in 4 feel that their company or direct manager supports their mental health well.

Andy Tylka, owner and CEO of TAG Auto Group, has been very open with his employees about his struggle with mental health. With proper treatment and care, Tylka’s wellbeing improved, which fostered the ambition to grow the organization from 3 to 14 locations in Indiana and Illinois, according to the news release. Tylka understands that mental health is a critical aspect of overall well-being and recognizes the automotive industry as being highly affected.

Mental health is multifaceted, and there are many factors that can hinder your mental wellbeing. TAG Auto Group’s mission for 2024 is to provide accessible and affordable resources to support employees’ mental health journey. Every employee, along with all members of their household, will be provided at no cost:

Mental health services, including counseling via phone, text, or virtual.

Financial coaching

Legal consultation and assistance

“By eliminating copays for mental health services and providing no-cost assistance for other stress triggers, the company aims to provide a way for their employees to seek the help they need without taking on additional financial burden,” Tylka said in the release.

Tylka’s dedication to mental health advocacy extends to more than just his own team. Because Tylka recognizes that the auto industry is highly impacted by mental health struggles due to the nature of the work and the unnecessary stigma surrounding mental health care, he recently developed a nonprofit organization called Brake the Stigma. The nonprofit’s primary goal is to educate employers and employees in the automotive industry about the importance of mental health and to break the stigma surrounding seeking help.