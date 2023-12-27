Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires New Location in Arkansas

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, a collision repair operator, has announced the acquisition of Bob Morey’s Auto Body in Bentonville, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette on Dec. 24.

Bob Morey’s Auto Body has been serving the Bentonville community since 1996.

Joe Hudson’s, founded in 1989, is based in Montgomery, Alabama. The company operates auto body repair shops across 15 states in the eastern U.S.

In October, Joe Hudson’s announced in a news release on their website that they acquired 4 other shops in Arkansas.