ADAS Increases Repair Costs by Over 37%, AAA Reports

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), such as automatic emergency braking (AEB), blind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning, can increase repair costs by up to 37.6% after a crash, according to a recent study by AAA.

According to the key findings in the abstract section, the average cost of replacing ADAS components:

In a minor front collision repair was $1,540.92, or 13.2% of the average total repair estimate of $11,708.29.

In a side mirror replacement was $1,067.42, or 70.8% of the average total repair estimate of $1,507.55.

In a minor rear collision repair was $684.63, or 40.9% of the average total repair estimate of $1,698.24.

With the new windshield and performing the necessary calibration was $360.00, or 25.4% of the average total repair estimate of $1,439.78.

These findings provide perspective on the cost associated with repairing current model year vehicles of identical make and model with ADAS. The 2023 Ford F-150, 2023 Nissan Rogue, and 2023 Toyota Camry are included within this study.

In 2018, the AAA Automotive Engineering team evaluated the 2018 model year versions of these vehicles for the same purpose as this study; however, it should be noted that results are not directly comparable due to differences in standard equipment, changes in labor costs, and methodology.