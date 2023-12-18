Dynabrade Promotes Karen McMullen to Global Manager - Automotive Refinish

Dynabrade recently promoted Karen McMullen to the position of Global Manager – Automotive Refinish, advancing the company’s position in the industry on a worldwide scale, according to a news release.

Since joining the company in 2018, McMullen has worked with the national accounts team, growing Dynabrade’s market share among the largest distributors, including select automotive wholesalers. Specifically, she worked with reseller corporate contacts in sales, marketing, and product management to promote Dynabrade appropriately. Annual double-digit sales growth has been the result, and McMullen now takes that energy to focus on global expansion within automotive refinish.

Dynabrade is headquartered in New York. Subsidiaries with local sales and marketing teams have been established in Europe, Asia, Latin America and Pacific Rim countries. McMullen will be leading these teams to expand the Dynabrade automotive refinish footprint through the appointment of new distribution partners.

“Dynabrade recognizes the tremendous potential that exists within automotive refinish, and we have products and system solutions for every sub-segment from body shop to professional detail,” said Dynabrade Vice President of Global Sales Michael Saraf. “Karen will elevate this sales division by building the brand globally. Relevant and timely new product additions, coupled with a strong marketing campaign, will further strengthen Dynabrade’s position in this important market.”