CR Auto Scheduler – Estimate Introduced by Collision Resources, Inc.

Collision Resources, Inc., a software provider for the collision repair industry, has launched its latest software, CR Auto Scheduler® – Estimate.

"This new tool is set to transform the landscape of collision repair estimate appointment management by offering unparalleled scheduling efficiency and enhanced customer service tools," said President David McCreight.

As the collision repair industry continues to evolve, the need for streamlined operations becomes more critical, he noted, and the CR Auto Scheduler – Estimate software is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing systems and processes, ensuring a smooth transition for small and large body shops alike.

Innovative features for maximum efficiency

CR Auto Scheduler – Estimate is packed with features that address collision repair centers’ estimate scheduling needs: