CR Auto Scheduler – Estimate Introduced by Collision Resources, Inc.

Collision Resources, Inc., a software provider for the collision repair industry, has launched its latest software, CR Auto Scheduler® – Estimate.
"This new tool is set to transform the landscape of collision repair estimate appointment management by offering unparalleled scheduling efficiency and enhanced customer service tools," said President David McCreight.
As the collision repair industry continues to evolve, the need for streamlined operations becomes more critical, he noted, and the CR Auto Scheduler – Estimate software is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing systems and processes, ensuring a smooth transition for small and large body shops alike.
Innovative features for maximum efficiency
CR Auto Scheduler – Estimate is packed with features that address collision repair centers’ estimate scheduling needs:
- Enhanced Customer Service: Customers can rapidly book appointments directly from the repair center's website 24/7, improving the overall service experience.
- Seamless Scheduling: Synchronize estimator and front office staff calendars across devices and platforms, including Outlook and Google Calendar.
- Optimized Workload Management: Ensure balanced work distribution among staff with pre-configured appointment slots and customizable scheduling rules.
- Automated Reminders: Enhance punctuality and reduce no-shows with automated reminders and convenient self-serve rescheduling options.
- Accessible and Affordable: Starting at an affordable price of $15 per month, the CR Auto Scheduler – Estimate offers a cost-effective solution for businesses of all sizes. This low-cost solution ensures that even smaller repair centers can benefit from the latest technology in appointment scheduling.