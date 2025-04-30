Final Chance to Donate to TechForce Foundation Annual Campaign

TechForce Foundation’s Annual Campaign is coming to a close May 1. Once a year it asks for donations to support students pursuing technical careers, including collision repair. Four out of 5 students still need support.

This year, TechForce is awarding $6 million in scholarships, but demand is outpacing funding fast. Every $25, $50, or $100 gift opens doors that would otherwise stay closed.

Last year, only 20% of the 12,000 applications received funding. TechForce launched its annual fundraising campaign on to

help future techs get the training they need to succeed on April 14.