Final Chance to Donate to TechForce Foundation Annual Campaign

    April 30, 2025
    The annual fundraising campaign ends May 1 and helps fund students pursuing technical careers in careers such as collision repair.
    TechForce Foundation’s Annual Campaign is coming to a close May 1. Once a year it asks for donations to support students pursuing technical careers, including collision repair. Four out of 5 students still need support.

    This year, TechForce is awarding $6 million in scholarships, but demand is outpacing funding fast. Every $25, $50, or $100 gift opens doors that would otherwise stay closed. 

    Last year, only 20% of the 12,000 applications received funding. TechForce launched its annual fundraising campaign on to help future techs get the training they need to succeed on April 14.
    TechForce Foundation's mission is to champion all students to and through their technical education and into careers as professional technicians. It is the only nonprofit 501(c)(3) committed to career exploration and workforce development of professional technicians across all sectors.

