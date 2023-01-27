Owners of 3 Maaco Shops in Arizona Fundraise for Children’s Hospital

Jan. 27, 2023—The owners of three Maaco body shops in Arizona came together to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Foothills Focus reports.

Jake Morrow, Jake Brown, and Gene Boiseau own Maaco Tempe Auto Body, Maaco Phoenix Auto Body Deer Valley, and Maaco Phoenix Auto Body East Van Buren Street, respectively. They had the idea to bring members of their community together to create a car charity show.

The three shop owners were inspired to organize a fundraiser for St. Jude's because it "directly helped families and close relatives of our employees," said Jake Morrow, owner of Maaco Tempe Auto Body.

There were classic cars on display at the event, auctions being held, and a top 12 car competition with awards for the winners. Business leaders of the community were present. A volunteer DJ was there to provide live music. Local vendors supplied items to be raffled off.

All of the proceedings were donated to St. Jude. In total, the event managed to raise $650 for the hospital.

“This is our first time organizing something like this for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital,” said Morrow. “We chose to give back to this organization as it has directly helped families and close relatives of our employees.”

Morrow says he plans to hold another fundraising event next year “to raise even more for St. Jude’s.”



