Snap Shop: 5-Star Collision & Glass Center

SHOP STATS: 5-Star Collision & Glass Center Location: Grand Forks, N.D. Owner: Craig Amiot Average Monthly Car Count: 107 Staff Size: 7 Shop Size: 7,000 square feet Annual Revenue: $1,600 Annual Revenue: $2.05 million

1. Gimme Shelter

When winter comes, the wind is known to howl across the plains of North Dakota, sometimes carrying blinding snow or stinging sleet. Grand Forks locals in need of collision repair have enough to worry about with a damaged vehicle without taking the weather into account, and that’s where the drive-in estimate bay at 5-Star Collision & Glass Center comes in real handy. Customers love it, but employees love it too, since it offers bright, consistent lighting in addition to the consistent climate.

“It’s nice,” says shop manager Bob Arnold. “I mean, even just the lighting, even when it's nice outside, sometimes it's better to get inside and get better pictures and see things a little better without that sun glaring on you. When it's raining, wintertime, especially, it's a game changer, not run outside with a hat and gloves on trying to get as many pictures as you can, as fast as you can to get back inside. So it's really nice in that aspect for sure.”

Other customer comforts include a lounge with coffee and tea, and the shop does also offer pickup and delivery for the ultimate comfort and convenience. Photo estimates are available as well, though the shop always prefers to do physical estimates for accuracy.

2. People and Process

In business since 2001, 5-Star moved to its current location in 2014. The shop is equipped to do dynamic calibrations in house with plans to expand to add static calibrations in the new year. More space for glass work is in the works as well. The shop prides itself on its process, clearly communicated to customers in five stages of what to expect.

“We really focus on that customer experience for the customers,” says Arnold. It's a pretty easy process for us, because we do it every day. But it's a pretty emotional and high stress process for the customers that aren't doing this every day.”





3. A Clean Finish

When that process is completed, 5-Star likes to send customers off with a thorough cleaning that the shop says sets it apart in the market. Calling it a “borderline detailing” just with no carpet shampooing, waxing and the like, Arnold says the shop will clean down into the nooks and crannies like ash trays and door jambs to leave customers feeling great about their repair.

“That's probably one of the biggest things we hear back from our customers, just how clean it is,” says Arnold. “You know, a lot of people don't even notice the dent or how well it was fixed. We pride ourselves on the quality of our work, but what they see is a nice clean interior when they pick it up. That seems to make a big difference.”