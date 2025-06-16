A Look Inside Abra Sparta’s Renovated Facility

“Pablo and the team at Abra Sparta truly exemplify what it means to grow with intention and purpose,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, US Collision. “They reflect the strength of the Abra network—driven by excellence, focused on innovation, and dedicated to serving their community. This renovation not only expands capacity and enhances performance, but also elevates the customer experience at every level.”

The transformation of Abra Sparta reinforces the network’s broader mission to deliver high quality, customer-focused collision repair services while continuously investing in the people and communities they serve.