A Look Inside Abra Sparta’s Renovated Facility
Abra Sparta unveiled a comprehensive facility renovation, marking a new era of innovation, efficiency, and customer focused service in Sparta, Michigan.
Led by long-time industry professional Pablo Rodriguez, who has been part of the Abra network since 2010 and acquired the Sparta location in 2016, the renovation represents a full transformation of the facility, designed with both insurance partners and community needs in mind.
The project included a complete teardown and rebuild of the front office, which now features a larger, more welcoming customer service area. At the rear of the building, a brand-new paint area was constructed, featuring two state-of-the-art paint booths, a centralized mix room, and three overhead doors providing direct exterior access. A new internal lane also allows for smooth vehicle movement throughout the facility.
Upgrading the Heart
In the heart of the shop, the entire concrete floor was removed and replaced with durable, polished concrete, creating a clean, high-performance workspace. Throughout the building, every element was updated with cutting-edge technology and equipment, including a Car-O-Liner in-ground frame rack system, multiple RLP77 high-end scissor lifts, a large two-post lift, and expanded space for parts storage and a dedicated estimating bay.
“This renovation is more than just a physical upgrade—it’s about investing in our customers, our team, and our community,” said Pablo Rodriguez, owner of Abra Sparta. “We’ve built this space to ensure vehicles are repaired quickly, accurately, and safely using the best tools and resources available. It’s all about delivering the highest-quality repair experience.”
Improving the Team
Since joining the Abra family, Pablo and the Sparta team have been actively involved in the community, sponsoring local events and supporting causes throughout the area. With this renovation, they aim to further strengthen their role as a trusted, go to repair shop for both local drivers and insurance partners alike.
“Pablo and the team at Abra Sparta truly exemplify what it means to grow with intention and purpose,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, US Collision. “They reflect the strength of the Abra network—driven by excellence, focused on innovation, and dedicated to serving their community. This renovation not only expands capacity and enhances performance, but also elevates the customer experience at every level.”
The transformation of Abra Sparta reinforces the network’s broader mission to deliver high quality, customer-focused collision repair services while continuously investing in the people and communities they serve.