MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1222Digital EditionOnline Edition

How Leaders Stay Up To Date

7 Operations For Which You Should Bill

Snap Shop: Windermere Collision Center

How One Operator Revamped His Business Through Challenging Times

First-Hand Impressions

Rains: Plan Forward, Measure Backwards

The Best Things in Life are Fleet

The Secrets of Great Managers

Menefee: Voting Yay or Nay on Parts Programs

The (Heavy) Road to Electric Vehicles

The First Steps in Securing Expansion Financing

Boggs: The Speed of Business

News

Furnace to Blame for Georgia Body Shop Fire

December 29, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS caliber collision fire Georgia
firetruck.jpg
Pexels

Dec. 29, 2022—A fire started in the furnace of a Caliber Collision location in Kennesaw, Georgia, Tuesday morning as the area experienced unusually frigid temperatures.

According to a report from WSB-TV 2 out of Atlanta, the blaze began from an exterior furnace unit and employees first tried to extinguish the fire themselves while the building was evacuated before fire crews arrived on scene. The fire was contained to one portion of the shop before it was extinguished by crews from five responding fire departments. No injuries were reported. The shop is located on Moon Station Road in Cobb County, part of the Atlanta metro area.

Temperatures in typically mild Atlanta have reached into the upper teens in parts of this week. Cobb County fire officials said to WSB-TV that they've fielded 1,800 calls in four days as of Tuesday evening.


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Winter Storms Wreak Havoc on Body Shops

Crash Champions Acquires Mississippi's Capitol Body Shop

Related Articles

Fire Ignites in Pile of Car Parts, Spreads to Body Shop

N.Y. Body Shop Under Fire for Delayed Repairs

Fire Destroys Body Shop in Pennsylvania

You must login or register in order to post a comment.