Furnace to Blame for Georgia Body Shop Fire

Dec. 29, 2022—A fire started in the furnace of a Caliber Collision location in Kennesaw, Georgia, Tuesday morning as the area experienced unusually frigid temperatures.

According to a report from WSB-TV 2 out of Atlanta, the blaze began from an exterior furnace unit and employees first tried to extinguish the fire themselves while the building was evacuated before fire crews arrived on scene. The fire was contained to one portion of the shop before it was extinguished by crews from five responding fire departments. No injuries were reported. The shop is located on Moon Station Road in Cobb County, part of the Atlanta metro area.

Temperatures in typically mild Atlanta have reached into the upper teens in parts of this week. Cobb County fire officials said to WSB-TV that they've fielded 1,800 calls in four days as of Tuesday evening.



