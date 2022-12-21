MENU

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

News

At Least 60 Vehicles Affected in Houston Shop Fire

December 21, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
firetruck.jpg
Pexels

Dec. 21, 2022—More than 60 vehicles were inside a Houston auto body and mechanical shop that caught fire Tuesday morning.

According to KHOU 11, Uptown Automotive caught fire at approximately 4 a.m. CST. As the shop was closed, nobody was inside and there were no injuries. The arson unit was called in to investigate but no cause was stated at the time of this reporting. The shop's Facebook page posted an update later Tuesday morning.

"Not the news we wanted to wake up to this morning," the post read. "Our building endured a fire overnight. We will be closed today to assess damages. Thankfully, no one was hurt. We are all a bit shaken up and welcome your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

According to the shop website, Upton Automotive has been in operation for more than 10 years. The shop is a 25,000-square-feet facility that holds both I-CAR and ASE certifications. In addition to collision repair the shop performs a wide variety of mechanical services.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

