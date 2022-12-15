Crash Champions Expands with First Location in Connecticut

Dec. 15, 2022—Crash Champions has announced its first location in the state of Connecticut with the acquisition of Andrade Motorcar in West Haven.

According to a press release, Andrade Motorcar is located at 975 Campbell Ave. The shop's website states the business was started by Bob and Ken Andrade in 1984 in a 1,000-square-foot shop in New Haven. The current 13,000-square-foot facility opened in 1995. The shop is I-CAR Gold Class Certified and holds certifications from Dodge, Honda, Jeep and more.

“At Andrade Motorcar, our I-CAR Gold standard certified technicians utilize the most up-to-date equipment and techniques to bring our customers’ vehicles back to life,” said Bob Andrade, via the press release. “With over 35 years of experience serving southern Connecticut, our track record speaks for itself, and our customers will continue to enjoy high-quality repairs and excellent customer service now that we are part of the Crash Champions family.”

Connecticut becomes the 36th U.S. state of operations for Crash Champions, which has nearly 600 locations nationwide.

“I am excited to bring the Crash Champions team to Connecticut, a vibrant state and natural next step for our continued expansion given our growing presence in the Northeast,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Bob and his team of dedicated, highly trained professionals have worked hard to establish Andrade Motorcar as one of the most respected repair facilities in the area, making them great partners for our introduction to the Nutmeg State.”