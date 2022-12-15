MENU

News

Car ADAS Solutions Brings Licensee On Board in Ohio

December 15, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Dec. 15, 2022—Car ADAS Solutions has announced its first licensee in the state of Ohio with the opening of a calibration center in suburban Cleveland operated by DCR Systems.

According to a press release, DCR Systems was founded in 2004 and is owned by Michael Giarrizzo and Cheryl Boswell. The company provides on-site accident repair facilities for car dealerships and previously sublet calibration work. After learning about Car ADAS at an industry event, Giarrizzo and Boswell discovered a way to move these operations in-house.

“I saw CAR ADAS as the complete solution,” said Giarrizzo, via the press release. “They hold your hand throughout the whole process.”

That process includes 12 elements that go into operating and managing a calibrations center. The eight-week process included finding the location, optimizing it with equipment to properly complete calibrations and also training the staff. Two employees flew to the Car ADAS headquarters in Salt Lake City for training and a Car ADAS trainer was also on site at the facility in Mentor, Ohio, for an additional week of education. The assistance of Car ADAS has allowed the business to enter an important market in the proper way, its owners said.

"It’s almost frightening the number of calibrations that are being missed in our industry right now with very few people doing them correctly,” continued Giarrizzo. “If you have the space and the desire to get into the calibration business, Car ADAS provides an easy entry point.”

