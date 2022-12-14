MENU

News

Safelite Group Acquires Denver Glass Business

December 14, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Pexels

Dec. 14, 2022—The Safelite Group has acquired Denver-based Premium Auto Glass, the company announced in a press release.

Premium Auto Glass operates locations in Arvada, Centennial, Longmont, Littleton and Colorado Springs, Colorado. By joining Safelite, Premium locations will be able to offer recalibration services as well as access Safelite's distribution network. The acquisition was official as of Dec. 9.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Premium Auto Glass team to Safelite,” said Renee Cacchillo, president and CEO of Safelite Group, via the press release. “This acquisition is a terrific addition to our business bringing together two companies with similar values that focus on providing great, high-quality customer service.”

The Safelite Group does business in all 50 U.S. states under two business operations: Safelite AutoGlass, a chain of glass service and repair facilities that is the largest of its kind in the world, and Safelite Solutions, a fleet and insurance claims management service. 

“As we continue to grow and reach even more customers, we’re proud to provide the superior services that they expect from Safelite,” Cacchillo continued. “Our new team members will contribute to our future success, and we’re glad they are joining us.”


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

