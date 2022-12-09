Fix Network Names Emmanuel Gyebi Global Vice President of Procurement

Dec. 9, 2022—Emmanuel Gyebi has been announced as the new global vice president of procurement for Fix Network, the company announced in a press release.

Gyebi has 15 years of experience in procurement and management. He joined Fix Network in 2017 initially as supplier relationship manager, and most recently served as director of procurement. He holds Certified Purchasing Manager (CPM) and Certified Professional in Supply Management (CPSM) credentials.

“Emmanuel has done an outstanding job of ensuring Fix Network receives the best value while safeguarding the profitability of our strategic partners,” said Fix Network President and CEO Steve Leal, in the press release. “His experience, his ability to develop and cultivate supplier relationships, and his leadership will play major roles as we move forward with our global expansion.”

Gyebi officially took over his new role on Dec. 5, 2022. Fix Network operates collision and glass service centers such as Fix Auto, NOVUS Glass, and ProColor Collision. The company has more than 2,000 locations worldwide.