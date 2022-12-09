Crash Champions Acquires 7 Seattle-Area Locations

Dec. 9, 2022—With the acquisition of five-shop 1st Class Auto Body and two-shop Seattle Automotive, Crash Champions has expanded its footprint in the Seattle area, the company announced in a press release.

The acquisitions bring the network of Crash Champions locations around Seattle to 23. That's out of 28 total locations in the state of Washington. The national Crash Champions network numbers over 580 locations in 35 states.

“Seattle Automotive and 1st Class will make strong additions to our growing footprint in Washington, and I am pleased to welcome both to the Crash Champions team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, via the press release. “These organizations have established themselves as leading providers of premier collision repair in the region, thanks to a passion for excellence and quality workmanship. We look forward to expanding Crash Champions’ service for our Seattle customers while providing an industry-leading culture for our team members.”