News

Submissions Open for Collision P.R.E.P. at Southeast Collision Conference

December 7, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Dec. 7, 2022—The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) is putting out a call for submissions from collision repair professionals interested in speaking at the Southeast Collision Conference in April, the organization announced in a press release.

Collision P.R.E.P (Professional Repairer Education Program) us held alongside the conference and features nationally known speakers presenting on a wide variety of topics. Taking the form of both seminar presentations and also panel discussions, speakers will address the biggest issues facing collision repair today. WMABA hopes to broaden that pool of knowledge in seeking proposals.

The Southeast Collision Conference takes place in Doswell, Virginia, April 14-15. Those interested in presenting have until January 13 to submit their proposals to WMABA Executive Director Jordan Hendler. Submissions can be in an email or editable document and should contain the following information:

  1. Title of presentation
  2. Name, company, title and email of all presenters involved  
  3. Description of the presentation
  4. Three takeaways the audience will have from the presentation

More information on the conference is available at southeastcollisionconference.com/.

