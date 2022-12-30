Bryant: A Lot to Love About Collision Repair

There are many reasons why business owners enter the collision repair industry. For me, it was a combination of several factors. I was passionate about cars and loved working on them. I wanted to own my own business, and with the advancements in vehicle technology, I knew that the collision repair industry had a lot of potential. The collision repair industry is constantly growing, and there is a lot of opportunity for entrepreneurs willing to put in the hard work necessary to succeed. In this column, we will explore why I love our industry and discuss the impact that intentional process development/implementation can have on your shop.

1. Opportunity for Growth

The collision repair industry is constantly growing, and there are a lot of opportunities for entrepreneurs willing to work hard and stay up to date with the latest trends and techniques. Vehicle manufacturers continually push tech limits to consumers; if we can remain educated on these services and systems, success becomes the byproduct.

2. It's an Industry in Demand

The collision repair industry is in high demand since car accidents happen every day, and they often require professional repairs to restore vehicles to their previous condition. As long as automobile owners need repairs, the collision repair industry will remain a viable business opportunity.

3. It's an Exciting Field

The collision repair industry is constantly evolving with new technologies, materials, and challenges, making it an exciting field to be a part of. As a business owner in this industry, you can stay up to date on the latest advancements and utilize them for your business.

4. It Allows for Creativity

The collision repair industry provides the perfect canvas to take your creative ideas and apply them to your business, whether it be innovative marketing techniques, customer service strategies, production processing strategies or even something as simple as a unique shop layout. With so many moving pieces within any shop today, this industry allows for even the most straightforward process development strategies to have significant impacts if appropriately implemented.

5. You Get to Work with Customers in Need

As once the owner of an improperly repaired vehicle, I learned the importance of complete and proper repair the hard way. After years of research, I wanted to build a facility that supported the customer with transparent exposure to OEM repair procedures and specifically define who was really "on my side" during the repair process.

As a previous restaurant training manager, I learned early on that the difference between any successful business and one that struggles has little to do with the industry they operate in. But instead, what matters is the operation's ability to channel internal & external communication into healthy process development and implementation. Then, the business must develop the muscle of discipline to keep it all consistent while holding its team members and departments accountable. This includes a dedication to team building, personal & professional development, customer service, and a focus on maximizing the team's full potential. This industry is rich in good people. Skilled or not, we must remain dedicated to developing these people internally. This development journey is what gets me out of bed every day. Yes, the money and freedom that come with running a successful company are nice, but when you can get excited about the growth of people you spend more time with than your own family, you know you are on to something special.

The collision repair industry has been good to my team members & family. I feel it is an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and positively impact the lives of great people. Through intentional process development and implementation, business owners have the power to create a culture of quality that sets them apart from the competition. With a dedication to team building, personal and professional development, customer service, and a focus on maximizing the team's full potential, any shop owner can succeed in the collision repair industry.

Have you found yourself recently burnt out on the idea of shop ownership? Are you exhausted from the day-to-day monotony you may be facing within your store, possibly considering moving on to another industry? If so, I highly recommend looking inward at your overall operation, standard operating procedures, & your team members' potential. With this industry's direction, we have nothing but the opportunity to establish and maintain foundational businesses. Through a little hard work and dedication, you, too, can find love in this fantastic industry.



