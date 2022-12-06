Three Vehicles Stolen from Chicago Body Shop

Dec. 6, 2022—Thieves stole three vehicles off the lot of a Chicago collision repair shop over the weekend, the business owner said to NBC 5 Chicago.

Cosmetic Auto Trim & Glass owner Bill Senchuk said the robbery occurred Saturday afternoon as the theft took place within "minutes." According to surveillance venue, the four suspects appeared to use a device to lift one of the shop garage doors to gain access, then made off with two Jeep Grand Cherokees and a Range Rover. Senchuk reported it's the first break-in he has had in 35 years of business.

“Nothing else was damaged,” Senchuk said to NBC 5. “They came for high end, high-powered vehicles that they needed. I am just grateful nobody was killed or injured.”

Senchuk said he plans to add more security measures both in and outside the building. The shop's location in the northwest Chicago neighborhood of Norwood Park has seen several nearby body shops also broken into in recent weeks, Senchuk said. Police are investigating but no suspects were in custody at the time of this reporting.