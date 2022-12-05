MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1222Digital EditionOnline Edition

How Leaders Stay Up To Date

7 Operations For Which You Should Bill

Snap Shop: Windermere Collision Center

How One Operator Revamped His Business Through Challenging Times

First-Hand Impressions

Rains: Plan Forward, Measure Backwards

The Best Things in Life are Fleet

The Secrets of Great Managers

Menefee: Voting Yay or Nay on Parts Programs

The (Heavy) Road to Electric Vehicles

The First Steps in Securing Expansion Financing

Boggs: The Speed of Business

News

Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shop

December 5, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS acquisition Classic Collision Minnesota
pexels-alena-darmel-7641828-(1).jpg

Dec. 5, 2022—Roering Auto Body in St. Paul, Minnesota, has become the third Classic Collision location in the North Star State, according to a press release.

Roering Auto Body was founded in Minnesota's capital city in 1982. Former owner Lisa Roering said the shop has become known in the community for quality repairs and high-caliber customer service.

“Our mission is to provide our customers with the most professional, courteous service and quality workmanship, and we believe that Classic Collision will continue that here in St. Paul,” said Roering, in the press release.

Classic Collision also has Minnesota locations in Twin Cities suburbs Burnsville and Lakeville. Minnesota is one of 15 states in which Classic Collision has locations. The company now has more than 200 total locations across the United States.  

“We are excited to be adding our third location to the Classic family in the Minnesota market," said Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, via the press release. "We recognize the need for exceptional service standards and look forward to providing more options to our customers in this growing market.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Car ADAS Solutions Adds 18th Location

Wisconsin Charity Worker Awarded NABC Recycled Ride

Related Articles

Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shop

Classic Collision Acquires Florida Shop

Ga. MSO Classic Collision Acquires Miami Shop

You must login or register in order to post a comment.