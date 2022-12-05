Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shop

Dec. 5, 2022—Roering Auto Body in St. Paul, Minnesota, has become the third Classic Collision location in the North Star State, according to a press release.

Roering Auto Body was founded in Minnesota's capital city in 1982. Former owner Lisa Roering said the shop has become known in the community for quality repairs and high-caliber customer service.

“Our mission is to provide our customers with the most professional, courteous service and quality workmanship, and we believe that Classic Collision will continue that here in St. Paul,” said Roering, in the press release.

Classic Collision also has Minnesota locations in Twin Cities suburbs Burnsville and Lakeville. Minnesota is one of 15 states in which Classic Collision has locations. The company now has more than 200 total locations across the United States.

“We are excited to be adding our third location to the Classic family in the Minnesota market," said Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, via the press release. "We recognize the need for exceptional service standards and look forward to providing more options to our customers in this growing market.”