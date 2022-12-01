MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1222Digital EditionOnline Edition

How Leaders Stay Up To Date

7 Operations For Which You Should Bill

Snap Shop: Windermere Collision Center

How One Operator Revamped His Business Through Challenging Times

First-Hand Impressions

Rains: Plan Forward, Measure Backwards

The Best Things in Life are Fleet

The Secrets of Great Managers

Menefee: Voting Yay or Nay on Parts Programs

The (Heavy) Road to Electric Vehicles

The First Steps in Securing Expansion Financing

Boggs: The Speed of Business

News

3E Ventures Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

December 1, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS 3E Ventures CIECA evolve EVs software
handshake blinds pexels.jpg
Pexels

Dec. 1, 2022—CIECA has announced that 3E Ventures as a new Corporate Member, according to a press release.

3E Ventures was founded in 2021 by former executives of Tesla and founders of collision and automotive repair facilities. The company is involved in various ventures, notably an electric vehicle collision repair and service center called Evolve operating on the East Coast. Evolve opened in October 2021 and the company plans to expand the model across the East Coast and beyond. The need for integrated data from CCC One into the shop's Clarity management software—an in-house system planned to eventually be other collision and repair shops—is what prompted the relationship with CIECA.

“The CIECA BMS implementation, and eventual CIECA JSON API Standard, is the perfect solution for this,” said 3E Ventures Chief Technology Officer Aner Marks, via the press release. “We are excited to be able to closely integrate data directly to and from our shop management systems to be able to add value and automation.”

The partnership is expected to provide stability and support to the Clarity platform as it is marketed worldwide.

“We’re looking forward to working with CIECA to help develop, maintain and suggest improvements for current and future data integrations,” Marks continued.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Precision Diagnostics Expands into South Dakota

Crash Champions Acquires Historic Bay Area Shop

Related Articles

Origami Risk Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Dents.co Becomes CIECA Corporate Member

Tractable Becomes CIECA Corporate Member

You must login or register in order to post a comment.