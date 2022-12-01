3E Ventures Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Dec. 1, 2022—CIECA has announced that 3E Ventures as a new Corporate Member, according to a press release.

3E Ventures was founded in 2021 by former executives of Tesla and founders of collision and automotive repair facilities. The company is involved in various ventures, notably an electric vehicle collision repair and service center called Evolve operating on the East Coast. Evolve opened in October 2021 and the company plans to expand the model across the East Coast and beyond. The need for integrated data from CCC One into the shop's Clarity management software—an in-house system planned to eventually be other collision and repair shops—is what prompted the relationship with CIECA.

“The CIECA BMS implementation, and eventual CIECA JSON API Standard, is the perfect solution for this,” said 3E Ventures Chief Technology Officer Aner Marks, via the press release. “We are excited to be able to closely integrate data directly to and from our shop management systems to be able to add value and automation.”

The partnership is expected to provide stability and support to the Clarity platform as it is marketed worldwide.

“We’re looking forward to working with CIECA to help develop, maintain and suggest improvements for current and future data integrations,” Marks continued.