BendPak Unveils Lifts Designed for Next Generation of Vehicles

Nov. 30, 2022—Citing the unique lifting challenges presented by EVs, BendPak Tuesday unveiled its AP Series of two-post lifts designed to lift the next generation of vehicles safer and more efficiently.

According to a press release, the AP Series tackles two primary challenges with lifting EVs: Their increased weight and sometimes hard to reach lift points dictated by the manufacturer. The new lifts feature more high-strength steel at critical points and have an all-new safety lock system. Also new are the lift arms and swing arm restraints. It all adds up to a durable and heavy-duty lift designed to handle today's vehicles as well as those to come in the future.

"As the automotive industry evolves, BendPak continues to develop the innovative lifts and shop equipment our customers need to properly service new vehicles,” said Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO, via the press release. “Lifting electric vehicles presents unique challenges because EVs tend to be heavier and have harder-to-reach lift points than traditional vehicles. We’ve reengineered our two-post lifts to meet these challenges."

Among the features optimized for EVs are swing arms that have greater clearance under the vehicle and also more extension and retraction to reach those OEM-recommended lift points. Swing arm restraints are designed to ensure a vehicle doesn't shift as heavy components are removed. The lifts are also highly customizable to meet the needs of an individual shop.

“Two-post models are the most popular car lifts in the world,” Kritzer continued. “But just because something has been around a long time doesn’t mean it can’t be improved. We put more than 50 years of experience into reimagining the two-post lift to make it more efficient, safer and easier to use. We’re really proud of the results and hope our customers love it, too.”