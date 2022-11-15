MENU

Caliber Announces Student Pilot Program Partnerships

November 15, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Nov. 15, 2022—The Caliber family of brands is highlighting its Technician Apprentice Program and partnering with two national nonprofits, according to a press release. 

Caliber's family of brands includes Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass. Caliber is partnering with TechForce Foundation and Learning Undefeated with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. 

The collaboration includes a pilot program with hands-on experiences. It will introduce high school students located in Maryland and Texas to Caliber, the Technician Apprentice Program (TAP) and other collision repair career opportunities that utilize the latest technology. 

The pilot program takes place from October through December with after-school and weekend events. Students receive tours and one-on-one demonstrations through a collaboration of Caliber Collision centers and Learning Undefeated's Mobile eXploration Lab. Students are also about to learn about TAP, engage with Caliber auto body technicians, and participate in car-related activities that include tasks such as timed assembly challenges. 

“At Caliber, we are committed to inspiring all teammates to reach their full potential. Through our Technician Apprentice Program, we are influencing the next generation of auto body techs and helping students achieve their goals, as well uncover career opportunities, which they may not have previously considered, within Caliber’s supportive culture,” said Caliber President and CEO Mark Sanders via the press release. “We are excited to leverage this partnership to expose even more students, teachers and parents to Caliber and TAP.”  

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

