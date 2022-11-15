J&R Auto Body and Paint Joins 1Collision

Nov. 15, 2022—J&R Auto Body and Paint has joined 1Collision, according to a press release.

The shop is an independent and family-owned business located in Vista, California. Denisse Barragan is the owner and operator. She started the business with her father Ruben in 2007. Barragan met John Hollingsworth, 1Collision’s director of new location development, at an industry event in Dallas.

“We joined 1Collision because of its reputation in the collision repair industry,” said Barragan. “We listened to other repair shops who are already part of the network and they had nothing but great things to say about 1Collision.”

According to Barragan, J&R Auto Body and Paint is committed to customer service. The shop is certified by over 10 automotive brands. Barragan also said that she and her team look forward to learning from 1Collision. The shop plans to move to a larger facility thanks to the support of 1Collision.

“I was impressed with how passionate she is to help her family’s business grow,” Hollingsworth said. “We love supporting women in our industry and I knew 1Collision and our resources could support her team with their goals. We are delighted they have joined 1Collision as our first location in the San Diego market.”