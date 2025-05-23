June 5 Webcast: Unlock People and Profitability in Collision Repair

Elite Body Shop Solutions is teaming up with BETAG to bring body shop owners and managers the webcast “Unlocking People & Profitability in Collision Repair” on June 5 at 11 a.m. CT.

The event will help collision repair shop leaders elevate their business by focusing on the most important — and often overlooked — element of success: their people.

Dave Luehr, founder of Elite Body Shop Solutions, and Keith Egan, performance director at BETAG, will host three shop leaders for a panel discussion unpacking how skill development affects their shop’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability.