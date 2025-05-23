June 5 Webcast: Unlock People and Profitability in Collision Repair
Elite Body Shop Solutions is teaming up with BETAG to bring body shop owners and managers the webcast “Unlocking People & Profitability in Collision Repair” on June 5 at 11 a.m. CT.
The event will help collision repair shop leaders elevate their business by focusing on the most important — and often overlooked — element of success: their people.
Dave Luehr, founder of Elite Body Shop Solutions, and Keith Egan, performance director at BETAG, will host three shop leaders for a panel discussion unpacking how skill development affects their shop’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability.
Greg Lobsiger from Loren’s Body Shop, Jared Nicholson from Collision Leaders, and Kyle Al-Rifai from Swift Collision will guide attendees through proven strategies they’ve used in their own shops to optimize employee engagement, reduce turnover, boost team performance, and increase profitability. Luehr emphasized the critical importance of focusing on people.
“Too often, shop owners are chasing after quick fixes and focusing on everything but their team,” he said. “But the reality is, your people are your most powerful asset. I’m excited for the opportunity to work alongside the folks at BETAG to share the success stories of shops who are embracing a better way and reaping the rewards.”
To register for the webcast, visit the website here.