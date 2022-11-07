Classic Collision Acquires Shops in North Carolina and Texas

Nov. 7, 2022—Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Smitty's Collision in Mooresville, North Carolina, and CARSTAR Premier in Houston.

Founded more than two decades ago, Smitty's becomes the third Classic Collision location in North Carolina.

“We used the most up to date technology to return vehicles to pre-collision condition with a staff that had over 100 years of experience in the collision repair industry, and excited to be a part of the Classic growth in North Carolina,” said Kenny Barber, former owner of Smitty’s Collision, via a press release.

Premier CARSTAR was a family-owned shop in Houston led by owner Kal Shaban.

“We were absolutely committed to being the industry's best in attending to our customer’s needs, and confident that Classic Collision will continue that same commitment to the Houston area,” Shaban said.



