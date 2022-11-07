MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1122Digital EditionOnline Edition

What Shop Leadership Looks Like in 2022

Your Guide to Understanding Shop Liability

Snap Shop: Ye Old Station Auto Body

Opportunities in Community

Boggs: Change Your Perspective

A Family Perspective

What is the Value of OEM Certifications to the Customer?

Rains: Friends, This Is Sales

The Power of Procedure

What to Do When a Surprise Winter Storm Hits

Menefee: Aware of My Own Ignorance

Perks for Part-Timers

News

Classic Collision Acquires Shops in North Carolina and Texas

November 7, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS acquisition CARSTAR Classic Collision North Carolina Texas
caraerial.jpg
Pexels

Nov. 7, 2022—Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Smitty's Collision in Mooresville, North Carolina, and CARSTAR Premier in Houston.

Founded more than two decades ago, Smitty's becomes the third Classic Collision location in North Carolina.

“We used the most up to date technology to return vehicles to pre-collision condition with a staff that had over 100 years of experience in the collision repair industry, and excited to be a part of the Classic growth in North Carolina,” said Kenny Barber, former owner of Smitty’s Collision, via a press release.

Premier CARSTAR was a family-owned shop in Houston led by owner Kal Shaban.

“We were absolutely committed to being the industry's best in attending to our customer’s needs, and confident that Classic Collision will continue that same commitment to the Houston area,” Shaban said.


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

AASP/NJ Names 'Body Shop of the Year' Winner

CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Visits Lincoln Tech Career Fair

Related Articles

Classic Collision Announces Acquisitions in Texas and South Carolina

Classic Collision Acquires South Carolina MSO

You must login or register in order to post a comment.