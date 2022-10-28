Fix Auto Ranks on Top Franchise List

Oct. 28, 2022—Fix Auto USA has been named on the Franchise Times Top 500 list, according to a press release.

This is the first time Fix Auto USA has appeared on the list, and it ranked at 194. The list is an annual ranking of 500 franchise systems based in the United States. The research conducted when compiling this list includes looking into voluntary reports and publicly available data from the companies. This data includes recent franchise disclosure documents and Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

“It’s an honor for Fix Auto USA to be recognized for the very first time as a high-performance, respected collision repair company among automotive brands and a dynamic, growing brand among some of the biggest names in the franchising business,” said Sabrina Thring, U.S. collision chief operation officer, Driven Brands via the press release. “This is a testament to our industry leading franchise family and the hard work our corporate team puts into supporting our facilities across North America.”