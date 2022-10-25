MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1022 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Measuring Performance

Overcoming the Body Shop Silo Effect

Snap Shop: CARSTAR of Ringgold

How and When to Follow Up With Customers

Gauging Success in the Age of Information

Rains: Basic Body Shop Finance

The Succession of Leadership

Putting Teamwork Ahead of Long-term Company Goals

Boggs: You Never Know Whose Presence You’re In

Making New Technology a (Virtual) Reality

Discipline with Care

Menefee: When Claim Negotiations Fail

News

Maaco to Celebrate 50 Years at 2022 Convention

October 25, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS anniversary conference driven brands Maaco
ballooncelebrate.jpg

Oct. 25, 2022—Maaco will celebrate its 50-year anniversary from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18 at the 2022 Maaco convention. 

According to a press release, the four-day event will take place in Carlsbad, California, at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa.

“We are exceedingly thrilled to finally be able to host our convention after a three year long hiatus,” said Chris Dawson, president, paint and collision for Driven Brands, via the press release. “However, this time away has not stopped our Maaco family and they have been working diligently, achieving their best sales year ever in 2021 and building on this iconic brand to make it better than ever. We cannot wait to provide the opportunity to celebrate our network’s accomplishments in sunny California this November.”

The agenda for the 2022 convention includes networking opportunities, a charity fall festival, a charity golf tournament, an awards ceremony and more. The event will kick off with messages from Maaco's senior leadership team and keynote speaker Mike Anderson from Collision Advice. 

More more information, visit the Maaco website. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Classic Collision Expands in Florida

I-CAR Announces New Courses for 2022 Honda HR-V Repair

Related Articles

GM OnStar Insurance to Reach All 50 States in 2022

NOVUS Glass Celebrates 50 Years

You must login or register in order to post a comment.