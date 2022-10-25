Maaco to Celebrate 50 Years at 2022 Convention

Oct. 25, 2022—Maaco will celebrate its 50-year anniversary from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18 at the 2022 Maaco convention.

According to a press release, the four-day event will take place in Carlsbad, California, at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa.

“We are exceedingly thrilled to finally be able to host our convention after a three year long hiatus,” said Chris Dawson, president, paint and collision for Driven Brands, via the press release. “However, this time away has not stopped our Maaco family and they have been working diligently, achieving their best sales year ever in 2021 and building on this iconic brand to make it better than ever. We cannot wait to provide the opportunity to celebrate our network’s accomplishments in sunny California this November.”

The agenda for the 2022 convention includes networking opportunities, a charity fall festival, a charity golf tournament, an awards ceremony and more. The event will kick off with messages from Maaco's senior leadership team and keynote speaker Mike Anderson from Collision Advice.

More more information, visit the Maaco website.