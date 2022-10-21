MENU

News

Shop Owner Pays Bills for Community Members

October 21, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
bills money pexels.jpg
Pexels

Ocr. 21, 2022—An auto body shop owner in New York is giving back by paying bills for community members. 

According to the LI Herald, Gia Puma became aware of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Long Beach back in September when a customer at Puma's Auto Body asked if Puma would be interested in making a donation. The center helps children through offering activities, games and schoolwork assistance. Additionally, the center offers food access assistance for senior citizens. 

Puma connected with Chairman Cedrick Coad and Melissa Spleen, the executive director. Spleen said that Puma started her contribution efforts by paying one bill for each family of the kids that the center serves. She has helped pay over 20 bills since she started on Sept. 26. The center said that Puma has paid $11,098 in car insurance, PSE&G and National Grid bills so far. 

Puma has not placed a limit on the bills she will pay, but she knows it can't continue on this way forever so she has made other plans as well. She has accessed the wish lists of 55 children she plans on purchasing gifts for and she has purchased 10 new coats to give out to the senior program at the center.


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

