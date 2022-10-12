Crash Champions, Service King Sponsor Recycled Rides in Arizona

Oct. 12, 2022—Service King Collision, which is now part of the Crash Champions Collision Repair Team, co-sponsored an event for the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program alongside USAA and Charity Cars.

According to a press release, the ceremony gifted 10 Arizona military families with reliable vehicles through the Recycled Rides program. The ceremony took place on Oct. 6 at the USAA Financial Center in Phoenix. It was part of the "100 Cars for 100 Years" USAA centennial celebration.

Service King and Crash Champions technicians restored three of the vehicles presented at the ceremony. The vehicles were a 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude, a 2018 Subaru Impreza and a 2020 Toyota RAV4.

“Much like Crash Champions, USAA is a mission driven organization that prioritizes investing in the communities that it serves,” said Matt Ebert, CEO and founder of Crash Champions, via the press release. “It is an honor to be able to participate in the centennial celebrations through our role in the Recycled Rides program. Many of Crash Champions’ talented technicians and teammates served across different branches of the military, which makes it even more special when we can help restore a level of independence for the selfless members of the armed forces through a refurbished vehicle donation.”