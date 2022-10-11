Richard Fish Named Franchisee of the Year, Fix Auto USA

Oct. 11, 2022—Richard Fish was named the Franchisee of the Year at the 2022 Fix Auto Conference.

According to a press release, Fish owns multiple Fix Auto USA locations in Orange County and San Diego, California. The honor was bestowed on him during the final day of the conference, which ran Oct. 2 through Oct. 4 in Coronado, California.

Fish was chosen as Franchisee of the Year because of his leadership, excellent performance and mentorship for other franchise owners as well as support for the whole Fix Auto USA network.

“Richard Fish views his franchise relationship as something bigger than himself,” said Landon Thompson, vice president of operations, Fix Auto USA, via the press release. “He is a visionary, an acknowledged and well-respected leader amongst his peers, and he consistently looks at ways to support and enhance the system. He doesn't hesitate to give us a kick when needed or even a warm embrace. He is inspiring and helps others reach the same impressive levels of accomplishment. This franchisee is a true mentor, leader and friend.”

Fish has been a shop owner since 2005. He has received awards for his locations that include the Going Green Award for Fix Auto San Clemente and a Net Promoter Score for customer service at Fix Auto San Clemente.



