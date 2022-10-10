CIECAST Technical Webinar Planned for Oct. 20

Oct. 10, 2022—A CIECAST Technical Webinar is scheduled for Oct. 20, 2022, according to a press release.

CIECA will release 2022R2, its second standards of the year, on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Following this release, a CIECAST Technical Webinar will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. PT/1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET. This webinar will go over updates made to 2022R2. Additionally, the Architecture Committee will give an analysis of CIECA API Standards, including how they will be structured.

The Architecture Committee is chaired by Dan Webster, principal architect, IT Enterprise at Enlyte. The committee publishes updated collision industry standards two times a year, and prior to this upcoming release the committee will have a Quality Assurance (QA) virtual meeting on Oct. 5 in order to review various changes.

“CIECA’s Architecture Committee has completed the foundational analysis for CIECA’S next generation of JSON-based CIECA API Standards (CAPIS),” said Paulette Reed, CIECA’s technical project manager via the press release. “The committee will share details about its findings and talk about how the new JSON Standards will be structured.”

Learn more about registration for the Oct. 20 CIECAST Technical Webinar here.