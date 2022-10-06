CIECA Reactivates Calibration Committee

Oct. 6, 2022—CIECA has announced a reactivation of its Calibration Committee, according to a press release.

The committee was originally formed in 2019. The reactivated committee will work on new projects that have been brought to attention by collision industry stakeholders.

“New pain points were brought to us by several former committee members in regard to properly documenting and invoicing in the industry,” said Paulette Reed, CIECA’s technical project manager via the press release. “As a result, we decided it was a good time to bring the committee together once again to work on solutions.”

Darrell Amberson, president of operations for LaMettry's Collision in Minnesota, is the committee chair. Amberson has led the CIECA Scanning Committee since its inception, and he has also received a CIECA award for Outstanding Leadership. Additionally, Amberson is the past chair of the Collision Industry Conference.

“With the increasing vehicle complexity, we are faced with new technology every day,” said Amberson via the press release. “Performing calibrations will be a requirement to perform a proper and safe repair, and the frequency of doing so will continue to increase. This is of immense safety relevance and we need input from the entire industry.”

The first meeting for this committee will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 a.m. PT/10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET. Everyone from all segments of the industry is invited to attend, including CIECA members and non-members. Information to RSVP can be found here.