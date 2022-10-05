MENU

News

Dean Fisher to MC the 2022 MSO Symposium

October 5, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
conference

Oct. 5, 2022—The Automotive Service Association has announced the 2022 MSO Symposium Master of Ceremonies, according to a press release. 

Dean Fisher of Driven Brands will act as MC at the 2022 MSO Symposium at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be held on Oct. 31, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fisher has dedicated almost 50 years to the automotive industry. He has owned multiple automotive-related companies, he has had leadership roles on the CARSTAR corporate team and much more. 

Currently, Fisher is the president of collision companies within Driven Brands. He helps ABRA, Fix Auto USA and CARSTAR with growth, profitability and operational standards for franchisees.

“I’m humbled and honored to be moderating this year. Looking back, I remember attending the MSO Symposium championing an independent model with a franchise network of 200 locations. Now I’m moderating ahead of my retirement and at the peak of my career, supporting a network of almost 1,000 independently owned locations,” Fisher said via the press release. 

The MSO Symposium is open to those who are an MSO, OEM, insurer, or operate a single location that garners $3 million or more in annual sales. This year, sessions will cover EVs, AI and labor as well as Environment, Social and Governance opportunities. Registration information can be found here. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

