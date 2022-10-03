Crash Champions Acquires Louie and Son's Body Shop

Oct. 3, 2022—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Louie and Son's Body Shop, according to a press release.

Louie and Son's is a single shop location in Charleston, South Carolina.

“At Louie & Son’s, the key to our success has been making the customer our number one priority while offering quality collision repair service,” said Louie Garvin, owner of Louie and Son’s Body Shop via the press release. “In Crash Champions, we have found a partner that shares our dedication to providing compassionate customer service and high-quality workmanship. Our future looks bright as part of the Crash Champions growing national team, and we are proud to represent their expansion across the South Carolina market.”

This acquisition makes it so that Crash Champions now operates three locations in South Carolina. In total, Crash Champions has around 570 collision repair centers across 35 states and Washington D.C.