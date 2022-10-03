MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1022 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Measuring Performance

Overcoming the Body Shop Silo Effect

Snap Shop: CARSTAR of Ringgold

How and When to Follow Up With Customers

Gauging Success in the Age of Information

Rains: Basic Body Shop Finance

The Succession of Leadership

Putting Teamwork Ahead of Long-term Company Goals

Boggs: You Never Know Whose Presence You’re In

Making New Technology a (Virtual) Reality

Discipline with Care

Menefee: When Claim Negotiations Fail

News

Crash Champions Acquires Louie and Son's Body Shop

October 3, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition auto body Crash Champions South Carolina
handshake blinds pexels.jpg
Pexels

Oct. 3, 2022—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Louie and Son's Body Shop, according to a press release. 

Louie and Son's is a single shop location in Charleston, South Carolina. 

“At Louie & Son’s, the key to our success has been making the customer our number one priority while offering quality collision repair service,” said Louie Garvin, owner of Louie and Son’s Body Shop via the press release. “In Crash Champions, we have found a partner that shares our dedication to providing compassionate customer service and high-quality workmanship. Our future looks bright as part of the Crash Champions growing national team, and we are proud to represent their expansion across the South Carolina market.”

This acquisition makes it so that Crash Champions now operates three locations in South Carolina. In total, Crash Champions has around 570 collision repair centers across 35 states and Washington D.C. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

AAA Study Reveals Emergency Braking Issues at Higher Speeds

Colton Auto Body Recognized for Business Excellence

Related Articles

Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body

Crash Champions Acquires New Mexico Shop

Crash Champions Acquires Mike's Auto Body

You must login or register in order to post a comment.