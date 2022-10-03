AAA Study Reveals Emergency Braking Issues at Higher Speeds

Oct. 3, 2022—A recent AAA study shows that new Automated Emergency Braking systems struggle at high speeds and have difficulty sensing vehicles that move in the driver's path, as reported on by Silive.com.

This study tested four vehicles, all with the model year of 2022:

Chevrolet Equinox LT with Chevy Safety Assist

Ford Explorer XLT with Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

Honda CR-V Touring with Honda Sensing

Toyota RAV4 LE with Toyota Sensing

Results revealed that the AEB system prevented rear-end collisions in 17 out of 20 tests at 30 mph. When the speed was increased to 40 mph, those results went down to a 6 out of 20 rear-end collision prevention rate. The study also noted that impact speeds were reduced by 62% during test runs that ended up in a crash.

T-bone tests as well as left turn tests in front of an oncoming vehicle were also conducted. Silive.com reported that, according to the study, crashes in these instances occurred 100% of the time due to the AEB system not slowing the vehicle.