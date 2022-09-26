Crash Champions Acquires Thomas Collision Center

Sept. 26, 2022—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Thomas Collision Center in Georgia.

According to a press release, this acquisition includes two collision repair centers in Valdosta. This brings the Georgia location total for Crash Champions to 11 across the state. James Thomas has been the owner and operator of these two Thomas Collision facilities.

“James and his team of dedicated, highly-trained professionals have worked hard to establish Thomas Collision as one of the most respected operators in the area,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions via the press release. “Their reputation and standard of excellence will serve us well as we continue to expand our team in the Peach State, and I am pleased to welcome them to the Crash Champions family.”

Crash Champions has around 570 locations across 35 states and Washington D.C.