News

GFS Names Maximum Equipment as a Preferred Refinish Distributor

September 16, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Sept. 16, 2022—Global Finishing Solutions has announced Maximum Equipment and Technical Service is its preferred automotive and truck refinish distributor for southern California. 

According to a press release, Maximum Equipment was founded in 1992. Maximum is owned by Max Hirsch and has a team of 20 people across three locations. Maximum is headquartered in Upland, California and services southern California, southern Nevada, southern Utah and Hawaii.

Maximum supplies and installs automotive repair equipment, and offers service as well. Global Finishing Solutions is a manufacturer that designs and builds paint booths and finishing equipment. 

