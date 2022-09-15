MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0922 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

2022 FenderBender Award Winner: Mike Schoonover

Keeping the Lines of Communication Open

Approaching Advanced Vehicle Repair

A Community of Winners

Boggs: The Importance of Rule Following

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Ryan DeMarco

Securing Media Coverage for Your Shop

Rains: The Secret Sauce of Culture

The Aftermarket Effect

FenderBender Award Runner-Up: Cliff Sullivan

Thinking About Certification? Here’s What You Need To Consider

News

Driven Brands Exhibits at Auto Glass Week

September 15, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto glass Auto Glass Week driven brands exhibitor booth space glass
driverwindshield.jpg
Pexels

Sept. 15, 2022—Driven Brands will exhibit at Auto Glass Week for the first time. 

According to a press release, the event started on Sept. 14 and will take place until Sept. 16 in San Antonio, Texas.

Driven Brands will host an exhibit at the Auto Glass Week Vender Expo. Additionally Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now, will lead the "Working with Other Auto-Related Companies to Drive Business” discussion on Sept. 16 as part of the Auto Glass Week Educational Program. Driven Glass will also have a presence at Auto Glass Week Career Day on Sept. 16. This will involve Driven Glass sharing information about its employment opportunities throughout North America. 

“We have been growing the Driven Glass network in Canada since 2019, and now we are ready to scale in the U.S.,” said Mars Shah, president, Driven Glass, via the press release. “Driven Glass offers a dynamic company-owned business model with retail locations and mobile services, all backed by Driven Brands. We look forward to sharing our story and having the chance to connect as part of the Driven Glass family at an industry event for the first time.”

To learn more about Auto Glass Week, click here. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Ford Announces Hands-Free Lane Assist ADAS Update

San Diego Teens Complete Safe Driving Training

Related Articles

Driven Brands Acquires Jack Morris Auto Glass

Driven Brands Acquires Auto Glass Now for $170M

You must login or register in order to post a comment.