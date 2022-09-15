Driven Brands Exhibits at Auto Glass Week

Sept. 15, 2022—Driven Brands will exhibit at Auto Glass Week for the first time.

According to a press release, the event started on Sept. 14 and will take place until Sept. 16 in San Antonio, Texas.

Driven Brands will host an exhibit at the Auto Glass Week Vender Expo. Additionally Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now, will lead the "Working with Other Auto-Related Companies to Drive Business” discussion on Sept. 16 as part of the Auto Glass Week Educational Program. Driven Glass will also have a presence at Auto Glass Week Career Day on Sept. 16. This will involve Driven Glass sharing information about its employment opportunities throughout North America.

“We have been growing the Driven Glass network in Canada since 2019, and now we are ready to scale in the U.S.,” said Mars Shah, president, Driven Glass, via the press release. “Driven Glass offers a dynamic company-owned business model with retail locations and mobile services, all backed by Driven Brands. We look forward to sharing our story and having the chance to connect as part of the Driven Glass family at an industry event for the first time.”

