Buchholz Paint and Autobody Joins Porsche Collision Center Network

Sept. 6, 2022—Buchholz Paint and Autobody has been approved as a Porsche collision center.

According to the Richmond Register, Buchholz Paint and Autobody is located in Gainesville, Florida. In addition to being a Porsche certified collision center, Buchholz is also approved by Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Tesla, Honda, Acura, Infiniti, Nissan, Ford, Alfa Romeo, GM, Fiat/Chrysler, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru and Nissan GTR. Buchholz is also I-CAR Gold Class Certified.

“At Buchholz Paint and Autobody, we understand that you want to return to the exquisite driving experience offered by your Porsche as soon as possible,” said Brad Buchholz to the Richmond Register. “That’s why we ensure all of our technicians are fully trained and certified to repair luxury vehicles like yours. It’s part of our commitment to offer the best service possible to our customers. Our auto body shop in Gainesville can provide you with a written estimate that will detail the repair recommendations to restore your Porsche to a like-new condition.”



